Fair winners

Anna Selvaggio won the Clock Trophy for her “All About Dogs” project at the state fair. While at the state fair she was also awarded an Outstanding of the Day ribbon for her Sewing for Middle School project.

Stephanie Selvaggio won the Clock Trophy for her “Sew for Others” project at the state fair. Also in the picture is Sam Rooney, who modeled the dress that Stephanie sewed. Stephanie also won 5th place in the state Sewing Skillathon and Outstanding of the Day ribbons for her Scrapbooking and Nutrition projects at the state fair.