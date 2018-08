Market Lamb Sale

Ava Prince sold her Champion Market Lamb to a syndicate for $2,250.

Delila Meyers sold her Reserve Champion Market Lamb to Steve Prince Farms for $500.

Emma McDaniel, Intermediate Showman, sold her market lamb to a syndicate for $800.

Garrett Wallen sold his Champion Pen of two to a syndicate for $1,050.

Hanna DeLong sold her Reserve Champion Market Lamb to a syndicate for $1,700.+

Katelynn Wallace, FFA Showman and Division 6 Champ, sold her market lamb to Family Dentistry of Urbana, Tim and Vicki Howell, and Bryce Hill, Inc. for $600.

Sam Stickley, senior showman, sold his market lamb to a syndicate for $450.