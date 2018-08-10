Posted on by

Market Goat Sale


Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.

Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Emma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Haley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.


Staff photo

Jayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Jennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana.


Staff photo

Kaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.


Staff photo

Kyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.

Emma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers.

Haley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.

Jayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers.

Jennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana.

Kaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.

Kyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.

Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_EmmaleeCecil.jpgEmmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers. Staff photo

Emma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_EmmaViolet-2.jpgEmma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers. Staff photo

Haley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_HaleyHamby.jpgHaley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson. Staff photo

Jayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_JaydenTourney.jpgJayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers. Staff photo

Jennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_JenniferWallace.jpgJennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana. Staff photo

Kaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_KaitlynMetz-1.jpgKaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson. Staff photo

Kyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_KyndallMetz-2.jpgKyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers. Staff photo