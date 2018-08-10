Market Goat Sale

Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.
Staff photo
Emma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers.
Staff photo
Haley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
Staff photo
Jayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers.
Staff photo
Jennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana.
Staff photo
Kaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
Staff photo
Kyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.
Staff photo
Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.
Emma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers.
Haley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
Jayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers.
Jennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana.
Kaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
Kyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.
Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.
Emma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers.
Haley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
Jayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers.
Jennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana.
Kaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.
Kyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.