Market Goat Sale

Emmalee Cecil’s Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.

Emma Violet’s Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $750 to a syndicate of buyers.

Haley Hamby’s Junior Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.

Jayden Tourney’s FFA Showmanship Goat sold for $400 to a syndicate of buyers.

Jennifer Wallace’s Herdsman of the Year Goat sold for $400 to Eisen Works, Nino Vitale and Family Dentistry of Urbana.

Kaitlyn Metz’ Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $325 to Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson.

Kyndall Metz’ Grand Champion and Showman of Showmen Goat sold for $1,275 to a syndicate of buyers.