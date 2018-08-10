Posted on by

Market Goat Sale


Lane Hollingsworth’s Reserve Champion Born and Raised Goat sold for $800 to a syndicate of buyers.

Staff photo

Levi Hollingsworth’s Rookie Showmanship Goat sold for $675 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Matthew Westfall’s Intermediate Showmanship Goat sold for $800 to a syndicate of buyers.


Staff photo

Tyler Barthauer’s Champion Rate of Gain Goat sold for $375 to Vancrest of Urbana, Kroger, Nino Vitale and Lilli Johnson, Clayton Tire and Parrot Implements.


Staff photo

Staff photo

Staff photo

Staff photo

Staff photo