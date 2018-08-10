Fair winners

Garrett Wallen, Junior Fair Champion, pen of two

Alex Vincent, Junior Fair Champion Covy and Best Overall Covy Presentation

Maddie Jenkins, Champion Covy Breeder, Management and Offspring

William Riley, Best Pet Cavy and Overall Poster

Delila Meyers, Fourth Place Overall Market Lamb

Delila Meyers, Reserve Champion pen of two

Maddox Havens, Beef Intermediate Division Skillathon

Oliver McGuire, Grand Champion Market Barrow and 4H Grand Champion Overall

Kynze Henry, Peewee Goat Showman for 6 year olds

J.J. Henry, Reserve Champion all other miniature varieties wether goat