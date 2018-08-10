Fair winners

Garrett Wallen, Junior Fair Champion, pen of two
Alex Vincent, Junior Fair Champion Covy and Best Overall Covy Presentation
Maddie Jenkins, Champion Covy Breeder, Management and Offspring
William Riley, Best Pet Cavy and Overall Poster
Delila Meyers, Fourth Place Overall Market Lamb
Delila Meyers, Reserve Champion pen of two
Maddox Havens, Beef Intermediate Division Skillathon
Oliver McGuire, Grand Champion Market Barrow and 4H Grand Champion Overall
Kynze Henry, Peewee Goat Showman for 6 year olds
J.J. Henry, Reserve Champion all other miniature varieties wether goat
Garrett Wallen, Junior Fair Champion, pen of two
Alex Vincent, Junior Fair Champion Covy and Best Overall Covy Presentation
Maddie Jenkins, Champion Covy Breeder, Management and Offspring
William Riley, Best Pet Cavy and Overall Poster
Delila Meyers, Fourth Place Overall Market Lamb
Delila Meyers, Reserve Champion pen of two
Maddox Havens, Beef Intermediate Division Skillathon
Oliver McGuire, Grand Champion Market Barrow and 4H Grand Champion Overall
Kynze Henry, Peewee Goat Showman for 6 year olds
J.J. Henry, Reserve Champion all other miniature varieties wether goat