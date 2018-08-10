Posted on by

Fair winners


Garrett Wallen, Junior Fair Champion, pen of two

Garrett Wallen, Junior Fair Champion, pen of two


Alex Vincent, Junior Fair Champion Covy and Best Overall Covy Presentation


Maddie Jenkins, Champion Covy Breeder, Management and Offspring


William Riley, Best Pet Cavy and Overall Poster


Delila Meyers, Fourth Place Overall Market Lamb


Delila Meyers, Reserve Champion pen of two


Maddox Havens, Beef Intermediate Division Skillathon


Oliver McGuire, Grand Champion Market Barrow and 4H Grand Champion Overall


Kynze Henry, Peewee Goat Showman for 6 year olds


J.J. Henry, Reserve Champion all other miniature varieties wether goat


