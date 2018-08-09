Junior Fair Swine Sale

Sara Hess’s Reserve Champion Scramble Hog was sold to a syndicate for nearly $10,000 to help fund a memorial scholarship.

Myah Bandy’s Reserve Champion Lean Gain Performance hog was sold to Perpetual Federal and Sheriff Mat Melvin for $450.

Miranda Lauchard’s Pork Queen was sold to a syndicate for $550.

George Garri Prosser’s Champion Lean Gain Performance hog was sold to a syndicate for $625.