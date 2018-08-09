Posted on by

Junior Fair Swine Sale


Sara Hess’s Reserve Champion Scramble Hog was sold to a syndicate for nearly $10,000 to help fund a memorial scholarship.

Myah Bandy’s Reserve Champion Lean Gain Performance hog was sold to Perpetual Federal and Sheriff Mat Melvin for $450.


Miranda Lauchard’s Pork Queen was sold to a syndicate for $550.


George Garri Prosser’s Champion Lean Gain Performance hog was sold to a syndicate for $625.


https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_SarahHess.jpgSara Hess’s Reserve Champion Scramble Hog was sold to a syndicate for nearly $10,000 to help fund a memorial scholarship. Staff photo

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_MyahBandy.jpgMyah Bandy’s Reserve Champion Lean Gain Performance hog was sold to Perpetual Federal and Sheriff Mat Melvin for $450. Staff photo

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_MirandaLauchard-1.jpgMiranda Lauchard’s Pork Queen was sold to a syndicate for $550. Staff photo

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_GeorgeGarriProsser.jpgGeorge Garri Prosser’s Champion Lean Gain Performance hog was sold to a syndicate for $625. Staff photo