Fair winners


Victoria Ripley, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow Open Class

Victoria Ripley, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow Open Class


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kyndall Metz, Reserve Sr. Champion Production Doe


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kyndall Metz, Grand Champion Market Goat and Division 4 Champion


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kyndall Metz, 3rd overall Market Goat Division 5 Champion


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kyndall Metz, Division 2 Lightweight Reserve Champion


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kyndall Metz, Grand Champion Production Doe Mother/Wether


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kyndall Metz, Grand Champion Production Doe Mother/Daughter


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Kayleigh Metz, Reserve Jr. Champion Production Doe


Tish Dyke | Urbana Daily Citizen

Levi Adams, FFA Division Reserve Champion Steer


Submitted photo

Hanna DeLong, Grand Champion Ewe


Submitted photo

Maria McIntosh, Champion Rate of Gain Dairy Feeder and division 4 champion


Submitted photo

