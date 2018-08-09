Fair winners

Victoria Ripley, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow Open Class
Kyndall Metz, Reserve Sr. Champion Production Doe
Kyndall Metz, Grand Champion Market Goat and Division 4 Champion
Kyndall Metz, 3rd overall Market Goat Division 5 Champion
Kyndall Metz, Division 2 Lightweight Reserve Champion
Kyndall Metz, Grand Champion Production Doe Mother/Wether
Kyndall Metz, Grand Champion Production Doe Mother/Daughter
Kayleigh Metz, Reserve Jr. Champion Production Doe
Levi Adams, FFA Division Reserve Champion Steer
Hanna DeLong, Grand Champion Ewe
Maria McIntosh, Champion Rate of Gain Dairy Feeder and division 4 champion
