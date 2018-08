Junior Fair Dairy Sale

Ally Cupps’ Butterfat Production winner was sold to Jeff Cornelias and Woodruff Jersey Farm for $135.

Sami King’s Entry was sold to Eric Gordon DVM, Sam Vance – IBA of Ohio, King’s Hay Farm, Madden Rentals, and Woodruff Jersey Farm for $310.

Hayden King’s Milk Production winner was sold to Eric Gordon DVM, Sam Vance – IBA of Ohio, King’s Hay Farm, Madden Rentals, and Woodruff Jersey Farm for $310.

Cole Pond’s Overall Production winner was sold to a syndicate for $1,150.

Zane Wilkins Protein Production winner was sold to a syndicate for $355.

The Quiz Bowl Basket was sold to a syndicate for $310.

Cole Pond’s Holstein Grand Champion was sold to a syndicate for $375.