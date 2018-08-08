Junior Fair Poultry Sale

Cody Cushman, Reserve Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Freshwater Farms, East Lawn & Garden, Ted and Karen Herndon and Fawls Catering for $250
Denver Cushman, Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Champaign Dental, Dr. Dan Stowe and Knowles Fabweld for $325
Ella Forest, Reserve Champion Market Duck, sold to JD Equipment for $250
Grace Forest, Champion Market Duck, sold to Muzzy Lakes Club for $400
Lane Blackburn, Reserve Champion Market Turkey, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $250
Lauran Bailey, Champion Market Turkey & Intermediate Skillathon Winner, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $300
Lilly Gaertner, Reserve Champion Market Egg, sold to Security National Bank, Freshwater Farms, Fawls Catering, Ted and Karen Herndon and East Lawn & Garden for $250
Cody Cushman, Reserve Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Freshwater Farms, East Lawn & Garden, Ted and Karen Herndon and Fawls Catering for $250
Denver Cushman, Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Champaign Dental, Dr. Dan Stowe and Knowles Fabweld for $325
Ella Forest, Reserve Champion Market Duck, sold to JD Equipment for $250
Grace Forest, Champion Market Duck, sold to Muzzy Lakes Club for $400
Lane Blackburn, Reserve Champion Market Turkey, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $250
Lauran Bailey, Champion Market Turkey & Intermediate Skillathon Winner, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $300
Lilly Gaertner, Reserve Champion Market Egg, sold to Security National Bank, Freshwater Farms, Fawls Catering, Ted and Karen Herndon and East Lawn & Garden for $250
Cody Cushman, Reserve Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Freshwater Farms, East Lawn & Garden, Ted and Karen Herndon and Fawls Catering for $250
Denver Cushman, Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Champaign Dental, Dr. Dan Stowe and Knowles Fabweld for $325
Ella Forest, Reserve Champion Market Duck, sold to JD Equipment for $250
Grace Forest, Champion Market Duck, sold to Muzzy Lakes Club for $400
Lane Blackburn, Reserve Champion Market Turkey, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $250
Lauran Bailey, Champion Market Turkey & Intermediate Skillathon Winner, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $300
Lilly Gaertner, Reserve Champion Market Egg, sold to Security National Bank, Freshwater Farms, Fawls Catering, Ted and Karen Herndon and East Lawn & Garden for $250