Junior Fair Poultry Sale

Cody Cushman, Reserve Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Freshwater Farms, East Lawn & Garden, Ted and Karen Herndon and Fawls Catering for $250

Denver Cushman, Champion Broiler Pen, sold to Champaign Dental, Dr. Dan Stowe and Knowles Fabweld for $325

Ella Forest, Reserve Champion Market Duck, sold to JD Equipment for $250

Grace Forest, Champion Market Duck, sold to Muzzy Lakes Club for $400

Lane Blackburn, Reserve Champion Market Turkey, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $250

Lauran Bailey, Champion Market Turkey & Intermediate Skillathon Winner, sold to Brian and Emily Flora for $300

Lilly Gaertner, Reserve Champion Market Egg, sold to Security National Bank, Freshwater Farms, Fawls Catering, Ted and Karen Herndon and East Lawn & Garden for $250