Fair winners


Best of Show Specialty Sewing (any age) was awarded to Elisha Volp

Best of Show Specialty Sewing (any age) was awarded to Elisha Volp


Best of Show Holiday Costume (all ages) went to Debbie Carnes


Karen Bodey 1st place, Elisha Volp honorable mention, Mickie Dunlap honorable mention, Karen Leonard 3rd, Kirby Rader 2nd in Schoolwear ages 5-8


The Sally Baker Memorial Award was given to Lisa Boggess.


