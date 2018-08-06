Posted on by

Fair winners


Gloria Bodey, 3rd place, Karen Leonard, 2nd place, Holly McGuire, 1st place in Dress-up ages 0-4

Gloria Bodey, 3rd place, Karen Leonard, 2nd place, Holly McGuire, 1st place in Dress-up ages 0-4


Debbie Carnes, 1st place in Coat/cape ages 9-16


Julia Case, 1st place in Holiday Costume ages 0-4


Bev Maurice and Debbie Carnes both received 1st place ribbons in Holiday Costume ages 5-8


Karen Leonard, 1st place in Accessories ages 0-4


Elisha Volp, 1st place Schoolwear ages 9-16


Gloria Bodey, 1st place Nightwear ages 0-4


Best of Show in the Infant Division ages 0-4 awarded to Holly McGuire


Best of Show Children’s Division ages 5-8 awarded to Karen Leonard


Best of Show Jr. Division ages 9-16 was awarded to Elisha Volp


