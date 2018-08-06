Fair winners

Gloria Bodey, 3rd place, Karen Leonard, 2nd place, Holly McGuire, 1st place in Dress-up ages 0-4

Debbie Carnes, 1st place in Coat/cape ages 9-16

Julia Case, 1st place in Holiday Costume ages 0-4

Bev Maurice and Debbie Carnes both received 1st place ribbons in Holiday Costume ages 5-8

Karen Leonard, 1st place in Accessories ages 0-4

Elisha Volp, 1st place Schoolwear ages 9-16

Gloria Bodey, 1st place Nightwear ages 0-4

Best of Show in the Infant Division ages 0-4 awarded to Holly McGuire

Best of Show Children’s Division ages 5-8 awarded to Karen Leonard

Best of Show Jr. Division ages 9-16 was awarded to Elisha Volp