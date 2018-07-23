Driver in fatal crash gets 10-year prison sentence

A driver who drove under the influence of alcohol in a crash that killed a Graham High School student last fall received a 10-year prison sentence Monday.

Dylan W.G. Lambert, 28, received the maximum prison sentence for charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault during a sentencing hearing. The charges stem from a Nov. 3, 2017, crash in which Sara Hess died. The driver of the other vehicle, Gabe Wier, sustained injuries and Lambert and his passenger were airlifted from the scene.

In addition to the prison sentence, Lambert received a lifetime driver’s license suspension and was fined $2,000.

Dylan W.G. Lambert is taken into custody Monday following a sentencing hearing in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court. Lambert, 28, received a 10-year prison sentence along with a lifetime driver's license suspension for his conduct on Nov. 3, 2017, which led to a fatal crash.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

