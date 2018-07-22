Effort helps local kids obtain school supplies

The 26th annual School Supplies for Kids program is now being organized by Messiah Lutheran Church and the Champaign County Kiwanis Club, at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. More than 770 Champaign county area children were helped last year.

The 2018 program will be school supplies only – as a combined effort of Messiah and the newly-formed Kiwanis Club. The community is encouraged to help by packaging supplies at the church. Supplies will be packaged from July 23 through August 3. Schedules are available on the Facebook page of Messiah Lutheran Church, and the Facebook page of Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.

Financial donations may be mailed to the church with memo of “School Supplies.” The church secretary can be reached at 653-4110 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to answer questions.

The distribution takes place at the church on August 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Children in need can receive school supplies packaged by grade.

Submitted story

Information from event organizers.

