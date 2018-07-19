West Liberty annual ice cream social helps veteran

WEST LIBERTY — The 21st annual West Liberty United Methodist Church ice cream social will be held to benefit 38-year-old Andy Smith, a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School who now resides in Bellefontaine. The social will be held on July 28 from 4-7:30 p.m. on the lawn behind the United Methodist Church at 202 West Newell St. in West Liberty.

The event is being sponsored by the West Liberty United Methodist Church, the West Liberty United Church of Christ, Grace Chapel Church, Quest Church, West Liberty Church of God, United Presbyterian Church, Oak Grove, Bethel, and South Union Mennonite churches and the West Liberty Lions Club.

Smith, who graduated in 1998, is the son of Greg Smith of West Liberty and Susan Lahman who resides in Bellefontaine with her husband, Will. Andy has one daughter, Arianna, who is now 3 years old. He has a twin sister, Angie, who lives in Indianapolis.

Andy joined the U.S. Army reserves in 2000 and served in Iraq in 2005. After returning home he developed a blood disorder called ITP which resulted in the loss of his spleen in 2008. Since that time, he has been extremely susceptible to the mildest infections. Last November he became ill and was admitted to Ohio State University Hospital where he was in septic shock for a week. His blood was not flowing to his extremities. His liver and kidneys shut down but with dialysis for three weeks his kidneys started functioning again. Because of the loss of blood flow to his extremities the doctors had to amputate his legs below the knees in January.

So far, doctors have been able to save his hands but he has some loss of function and had surgery on one hand this month. He has been fitted with prosthetic legs and is able to move, but will have to have a car fitted with hand controls. At the present time he is receiving disability from Honda where he has been employed since 2001 and he hopes to be able to return to work after a year.

The a la carte menu this year will consist of chicken and noodles, hot chicken, sloppy joes, hot dog and coney dog sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, pasta salad, creamy and sweet and sour slaws, cucumbers and onions, apple salad, pie, cake, drinks and home made ice cream.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Bill Purk and friends and Majesty.

If you are unable to attend this event, please make a check out to the West Liberty United Methodist Church, put benefit in the memo and mail to the West Liberty United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 606 West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

Andy Smith and his daughter, Arianna, enjoy an afternoon at the park. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_20180708_170746.jpg Andy Smith and his daughter, Arianna, enjoy an afternoon at the park. Submitted photo

West Liberty churches pull together