Essential Wellness Center opens

The Champaign County Chamber celebrated the grand opening of the Essential Wellness Center with a ribbon cutting on June 22. This new business is located at 518 Miami Street in Urbana. Essential Wellness Center, owned and operated by dōTERRA Wellness Advocate Laura Alban, offers public and private essential oils classes, yoga and other wellness classes, and much more. Information can be found at www.essentialwellnesscenter.com. Pictured: Jenny White, Cole McDaniel, Michelle Moore, Carolyn Ebbs, Melanie Lynn Boling, Lee Ann Morris Steed, owner Laura Alban, Victoria Banion, Maria Boling, Dave Alban, “Dolly Parton,” Ryan Godshall, Destinee Bilotta, Missy Godshall, Jennifer Lile Harvey, Hannah Kilbride, Chamber Director Lydia Hess and Robert Ebbs.

