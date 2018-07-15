Concord Park gets ready for Summerfest

Concord Community Park is revving up for its annual Summerfest. July 27-29 will be filled with activities for all ages at the park, located at 3263 N. state Route 560.
Friday, July 27
6 p.m. bonfire, live music, food and vendor booths (all weekend), 50-50 drawing
7 p.m. bingo
Saturday, July 28
10 a.m. tractor pulls, baseball tourneys, antique tractor show
1-3 p.m. classic car cruise-in
1 and 7 p.m. bingo
2 p.m. consignment auction
Sunday, July 29
9:30 a.m. worship service, potluck lunch
noon registration for dirt drags
1 p.m. races
