Concord Park gets ready for Summerfest

Concord Community Park is revving up for its annual Summerfest. July 27-29 will be filled with activities for all ages at the park, located at 3263 N. state Route 560.

Friday, July 27

6 p.m. bonfire, live music, food and vendor booths (all weekend), 50-50 drawing

7 p.m. bingo

Saturday, July 28

10 a.m. tractor pulls, baseball tourneys, antique tractor show

1-3 p.m. classic car cruise-in

1 and 7 p.m. bingo

2 p.m. consignment auction

Sunday, July 29

9:30 a.m. worship service, potluck lunch

noon registration for dirt drags

1 p.m. races

Submitted by event planners.

