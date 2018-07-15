Board of DD hosts Community Cookout * Touch-A-Truck

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host its second annual free Community Cookout and Touch-A-Truck event on Friday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Board of DD, 224 Patrick Ave., Urbana. There will be free hot dogs, chips and bottled water. The first 200 attendees will receive free Kona Ice.

Touch-A-Truck offers children and adults a chance to explore heavy machinery, meet the people who operate the machinery and learn what the machinery can do.

Activities for kids will include face painting and sidewalk chalk designing.

There will be no rain date. For more information, call 937-653-5217.

Submitted story

Submitted by Champaign County Board of DD.

