Monument Square to host Art Affair

Every July, artists, music, authors and food vendors descend on the Monument Square District in downtown Urbana to celebrate art and enjoy good food, good music and maybe find new reading material. This year, the event will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 21.

Leather-working, metal art, floral art, jewelry and fine arts will be on display and available for sale from various vendors.

The featured artist this year is Springfield resident Kelley Booze, who captures the haunting, yet beautiful urban landscapes of the industrial Midwest. From the Columbus College of Art and Design she earned her BFA in fine arts, graduating magna cum laude. She minored in art history and studied art therapy. In 2016, she was chosen for Spotlight, Featured Artist in the Ohio Governor’s Residence, sponsored by the Office of the First Lady and the Ohio Arts Council. She teaches classes and workshops at the Springfield Museum of Art and Rosewood Arts Centre in Kettering.

Local businesses will be open and food trucks peddling their goodies will include K Family Concessions, Sugar Impressions, Zerkle’s Food and Concessions, Nellie’s Lemonade, The Flying Pepper, Stevens and Sons French Fry Concessions, and Dairy Dog.

Entertainers performing on the courthouse steps will be:

10 a.m. – Champaign County Dulcimer Club

11 a.m. – Brother Rabi

1 p.m. – Leah Grommon

2 p.m. – Larry Lyons

3 p.m. – Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band (part of Champaign County Arts Council’s Sounds of Summer series)

4:30 p.m. Mack McKenzie

The Literary Arts tent will feature Addie J. King (contemporary fantasy and paranormal mystery), T. Wade Ervin (fantasy and science fiction), Amber Morant (fantasy), Diana Rankin (spiritual nonfiction), Tim Thoreson (fiction) and Dan and Patti Verin (historical fiction).

For more information about Art Affair on the Square, contact the Monument Square District of Urbana at www.monumentsquaredistrict.com or Sarah Thornton at MGurbana@hotmail.com.

The featured artist of this year's Art Affair on the Square is Kelley Booze, shown here working in her studio.

Saturday event includes art, music, authors, food

By Addie J. King

Submitted by event planners

