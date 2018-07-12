Nurse practitioner joins Mercy Health Physicians

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that board-certified Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Erika Nelson, CNP has joined Mercy Health Physicians.

Nelson received her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University in Athens. Prior to joining Mercy Health physicians, she was a cardiac nurse at Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she assumed roles of increasing responsibility.

“My passion lies in caring for patients for heart disease and I’m proud to grow my career with Mercy Health Physicians,” said Nelson. “Our heart program is the best in the region thanks to the talented team of medical professionals I work alongside.”

Nelson practices from two locations:

· Mercy Health – Springfield Heart House, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 150, Springfield, OH 45504 (937-323-1404)

· Mercy Health – Urbana Heart House, 900 E. Court St., Urbana, OH 43078 (937-653-8897)

To find a Mercy Health physician in your neighborhood or learn about the services provided at Mercy Health, visit mercy.com.

Will see patients at Mercy Health – Urbana Heart House

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.