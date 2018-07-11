YMCA registering for fall soccer

The Champaign Family YMCA is registering children ages 4-13 who are interested in participating in fall soccer leagues. The last day of registration is July 29. All games will be played at Melvin Miller Park between Sept. 1 and Oct. 19. Registration costs $55 per player and includes a jersey, shorts and team socks.

“The YMCA is very excited to follow in the footsteps of Urbana Youth Sports and continue the legacy of rec sports in Urbana,” said Greg Hower, the Y’s membership, marketing and youth sports director. “We look forward to offering a great experience for the youth in our community.”

Hower said the YMCA is looking for good volunteer coaches. He added that coaches need not be parents. He said several ex-players and other family members have made good coaches.

A coaching clinic for all coaches will be held on Aug. 12, and practices for youths start Aug. 13.

For more information or to register, visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304.

