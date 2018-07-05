UU to host Blue Knight Block Party and Activities Fair

On Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m., Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host its second annual Blue Knight Block Party and Activities Fair.

This year’s student-welcome event, held on Monument Square, will feature music in Legacy Park, shopping, food, corn hole and other fun activities. All downtown merchants and local businesses are invited to participate.

To expand this year’s event, UU is combining its annual Activities Fair as part of the celebration so local businesses can show their services to UU students.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating in this year’s event can register at: https://conta.cc/2KABhOL

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.