Food safety program offered

CLARK COUNTY – OSU Extension – Clark County and the Clark County Combined Health District are offering a food safety program for food service managers and owners. This two-day program will be held Thursdays, Aug. 9 and 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Springfield Government Center, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield.

The program cost is $150, which includes 16 hours of instruction, ServSafe™ text book, certification examination, lunch and snacks for both days. Pre-registration is necessary by Aug. 2. The participants will learn to protect against food-borne illness outbreaks and minimize liability risks. This training meets the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health’s Level Two certification in Food Protection.

A registration form and further information can be downloaded from the Family & Consumer Sciences Calendar of Events at http://go.osu.edu/clarkfcs. Questions? Call the Extension Office at 937-521-3860.

Meets ODH guidelines for food service managers and owners

Submitted by OSU Extension-Clark County.

