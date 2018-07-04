Firecracker show hot, hot, hot

The Champaign Cruisers’ annual July 4 Firecracker Car and Truck Show was the place to be on Wednesday. Shady spots were in high demand on the lot behind Skelley Lumber where the classic car and truck entries were displayed. Temperatures were above 90 and the heat index was 98 degrees. The show precedes the Urbana Rotary Chicken Barbecue and Fireworks each July 4 at Grimes Field.

The Champaign Cruisers’ annual July 4 Firecracker Car and Truck Show was the place to be on Wednesday. Shady spots were in high demand on the lot behind Skelley Lumber where the classic car and truck entries were displayed. Temperatures were above 90 and the heat index was 98 degrees. The show precedes the Urbana Rotary Chicken Barbecue and Fireworks each July 4 at Grimes Field. Pictured in foreground is a maroon 1962 Chevrolet Impala owned by Todd Kitchen of Marysville.