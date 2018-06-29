Mercy Health welcomes new physician

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine specialist Shakeel Bahadur, MD, FCCP has joined Mercy Health Physicians.

Dr. Bahadur went to medical school at Siddhartha Medical College, India. He completed his:

· Internal Medicine residency at Bronx Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and Overlook Hospital, University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey

· Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine residency at University of Manitoba, Canada

· Critical Care Fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Eisenstein College of Medicine in New York

He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

“Mercy Health is recognized for making healthcare easier for patients and families” said Dr. Bahadur. “I am honored to join a talented group of medical professionals and provide my pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine services to the Springfield community.”

Dr. Bahadur began seeing pulmonary hypertension and traditional pulmonary patients in May 2018 and practices from Mercy Health – Mercy Crest Pulmonology, located at 30 West McCreight Avenue, Suite 100, Springfield, OH 45504.

To learn more about his practice or make an appointment, call 937-399-3233.

