Summerfest is July 14

Urbana’s Melvin Miller Park will be buzzing on July 14 with a day packed full of activities for the whole family. The action begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. The Summer Fest, organized with the support of the Urbana Lions Club and Bundy Baking Solutions, is in the final planning stages and guarantees a day of fun for all ages.

Events confirmed are sand volleyball, cornhole and pickle ball tournaments, and openings are available for teams to participate. Registration forms are available online at the Champaign Summerfest Facebook page.

The children’s area will be the site of face painting, many games and awesome experiments. The STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) includes simple fun experiments to “spark” an interest in the sciences. To offer the program to as many children as possible, donations of funds and products are needed.

Products needed are coffee filters, sugar, corn starch, salt, quart- and gallon-size storage bags, white plastic spoons, vanilla extract, green pipe cleaners and scissors. For a complete list of needed items, contact Lois at monroelois1506@gmail.

The Urbana Fire Division will have a fire truck available for close inspection and will conduct a “tug of war.”

The Urbana Police Division will conduct a Safety Town and will have a police cruiser available to check out.

The U.S. Army recruiting office of Springfield will provide an obstacle course to challenge all ages. Friends are invited to compete and see who will finish first.

Information from Sandy Gonzalez.

