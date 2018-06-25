Learn about robotic-assisted hernia repair

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital will host a free seminar about hernias, their symptoms and treatment options 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, in the large conference room near the front entrance of the hospital, located at 904 Scioto St.

Hernias are a condition in which an organ pushes through the muscle or tissues meant to hold it in place. Muscle strain or weakness can lead to hernias and they most commonly occur in the abdomen or the groin. Symptoms include swelling and pain in the affected area.

If you or someone you care about has a hernia, there’s a way to permanently stop the pain and physical symptoms with minimally-invasive hernia repair.

Join Mercy Health physician and surgeon Tedros Andom, MD for an informative presentation about hernias, their causes, symptoms and a variety of treatment options for this very common condition, including repair via minimally-invasive robotic surgery.

Dr. Andom is part of a robotic surgery team that helps hernia patients fully and quickly recover with smaller incisions and less pain.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with the physicians. Light refreshments and appetizers will be available.

To register for this free event, call 937-484-6387 by Monday, July 9.

Dr. Andom practices from Mercy Health – Urbana General and Laparoscopic Surgery, located at 900 Scioto St., Suite 1, Urbana, and Mercy Health – Springfield General and Robotic Surgery, located at 2253 Olympic St., Springfield.

To learn more about his practice or make an appointment, call 937-717-4884.

Tedros Andom, MD, will discuss hernias and their remedies at a free seminar at Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital on July 11.

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital hosts free seminar on July 11

Submitted by Mercy Health.

