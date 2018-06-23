Time for fireworks and parades

Several municipalities in Champaign County are hosting fireworks displays, parades and activities in honor of Independence Day. The following is a list of events:

St. Paris

The St. Paris Community Fireworks celebration begins at 4 p.m. on June 23 at Graham Middle School, leading up to fireworks at dusk. Concessions will be available, along with deejay music. This event is sponsored by the JSP Volunteer Firefighters Association. The rain date is June 24.

Urbana

Urbana’s Fourth of July celebration begins with the Champaign Cruisers Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Skelley Lumber on North Main Street, just south of the former armory. The Urbana Rotary Club will be selling chicken barbecue dinners at Grimes Field for $8 each from 3:30 to 7 p.m. King’s Highway, A Tom Petty Tribute Band, will perform at 7 p.m., a part of the Champaign County Arts Council’s summer concert series.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. with accompanying music from 106.9 The Bull.

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg will host its Summer Celebration and fireworks display on July 14. Festivities begin downtown, where the Farmers Market will hold special Saturday hours at Unity Park in advance of a parade at 2 p.m. Parade participants will lead the way to Goshen Park. Our Towne Mechanicsburg is still accepting entries for the parade. Call, text or email 614-579-2120 or Daniel.eck@ey.com for more information.

Events at the park will include a corn hole tournament at 4 p.m., with sign-ups at the park at the Our Towne booth, and two children’s sand digs scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. Mechanicsburg Baptist Church’s KidzJam will host children’s games at the park from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For the fifth year, a team of local Indian all-stars will take on the 1860s-era Ohio Village Muffins vintage baseball team on diamond 1 at Goshen Park. Spots are still available on the Indians team; call 614-579-2120 if interested in playing.

DJ Drew Goings will keep music going throughout the afternoon and evening. There also will be performances by Christian rock/rap band WARship and local ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock cover band Evolution.

Vendors interested in participating in this year’s Summer Celebration may call or text Tina at 614-584-2467.

The night culminates in a traditional local fireworks display at the park.

Entry to all activities on July 14 is free, and primary parking for this year’s event will be in the school parking lots and the lower park.

North Lewisburg

North Lewisburg Fireworks Festival begins at 11 a.m. on July 7 and is organized by the Triad Parent Teacher Organization and co-managed by the North Lewisburg Festival Committee. The event will include concession stands, a basket raffle, a 12U boys baseball tournament and vendors at the ballpark, as well as a bounce house, children’s games and a dunk tank. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Christiansburg

Christiansburg will host the annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday July 1, commencing with church services under the shelter house in the community park.

The Christiansburg Fire Company will host a parade starting at 11 a.m. on July 1; line-up will begin on Lincoln Street. Multiple local fire departments will participate in a waterball tourney at 1 p.m. in front of the firehouse at 10 W. First St.

DJ Johnny Fannin will spin classic records in the park, and children’s games can be played in the afternoon there as well. At noon Chuck Lyons will serve chicken/pork chop dinners, the CWC will have brats and lemon shake-ups, and the concession stand goodies will include shredded chicken and barbecue.

At 6 p.m. there will be a pie auction under the shelter house followed by music provided by “Good Vibrations” until the fireworks at dusk.

West Liberty

West Liberty will host its Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 30, with a Lions Club Community Fish Fry 5-7 p.m. at Lions Park followed by fireworks at dusk.

There will be a cornhole tournament before the fireworks at 5 p.m. and a kickball game under the lights after the fireworks. Cornhole teams are $10/team, the kickball game is $10/person limited to the first 20 participants to sign up. Anyone can sign up to play, and all proceeds go to the West Liberty Fireworks Fund.

To donate to the fireworks fund, visit The Peoples Savings and Loan Company in downtown West Liberty and ask to donate to an account set up on behalf of the Fourth of July fireworks show. Several downtown businesses also collect in their shops for the fireworks.

