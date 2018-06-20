State commends Spotted Cow Coffeehouse

Regional Liaison for the Ohio Secretary of State Elaine Herrick presents a commendation to Bobbi Custer, owner of the Spotted Cow Coffeehouse, for her efforts to employ workers who have developmental disabilities such as Burr Simpson (right). Spotted Cow has been in operation since May 2014 and works closely with Downsize Farms to provide opportunities to developmentally disabled individuals in Champaign County.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen