Farmers Market seeks produce vendors

The Champaign County Farmers Market is searching for more produce vendors, according to Jeff Conley, president of the group.

“There are a lot of people coming every Saturday in search of fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables,” Conley said. “All the vendors that set up are close and help each other out when needed.”

Vendors sell their products 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays on South Locust Street, just east of the Urbana municipal building. The last day this season will be the third Saturday in October.

“Why not turn some of your garden into cash in your pocket?” Conley asks.

He invites vendors to drop by any Saturday morning to visit or to get help setting up. He also can be reached at 937-508-8586.

Submitted by the Champaign County Farmers Market.

