New dam opens with fanfare

The new $7.6 million Labyrinth Weir dam at Indian Lake has been completed. The 700-foot structure is the 2nd largest of its kind in America and is sure to become an Indian Lake tourist attraction. Over 50 people attended the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 15, including Indian Lake State Park Manager George Sholtis; state Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana); Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Miller and Assistant Megan Carlotta; dam engineers; Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials; Indian Lake Watershed Project officials Sharon Devault and Dave and Sandy Helgeson; and Abbey Hastings.

