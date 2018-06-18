Ohio News Briefs

Trial set for baby sitter charged in 3-year-old girl’s death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio baby sitter charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl who was in her care has been set for this fall.

A judge on Monday set Oct. 2 for 36-year-old Lindsay Partin’s trial in a Butler County court in Hamilton. She’s also charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering in Hannah Wesche’s death.

Emergency crews responded to Partin’s residence in Hanover Township for an unconscious child on March 8. Authorities say they found Hannah unresponsive with labored breathing and bruises.

The child was hospitalized and died March 18. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that court documents say Partin recklessly abused the toddler, resulting in traumatic brain injury, cervical spinal cord hemorrhage and other injuries.

A message was left Monday for Partin’s attorney.

Police: Woman hid boyfriend’s body in motel for 4 days

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested an Ohio woman who kept the body of her boyfriend inside their shared motel room for four days after he died of a suspected drug overdose.

Authorities say a worker discovered the body at the Crosslands Motel in Sharonville June 14.

Court documents have identified the body as Jacob Tackett, and police say his 34-year-old girlfriend told officers he stopped breathing after they used heroin together June 10.

Police say the woman covered the body with a sheet the next day and continued to stay in the room and use heroin.

The worker found the body after investigating a foul odor coming from the room.

The woman has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

Poet Paul Dunbar commemorated in Ohio events

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The life and work of a prominent black poet born in Ohio in the 19th century will be celebrated with weekend activities just before his birthday.

The Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site will host a June 23 birthday party in his honor. The event with the Dunbar Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History will include poetry readings, storytelling, music and tours of Dunbar’s home. He completed his final works there before his death in 1906.

The free event comes with hot dogs, veggie dogs, cake and ice cream.

On Sunday, the 24th, youth-oriented activities will include poetry, games, trivia and more.

Tours of the home are free every weekend.

The son of former slaves was born in Dayton on June 27, 1872.