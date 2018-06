The Champaign County Dairy Council is selling raffle tickets for a camper site and a parking pass to this year’s county fair. Purchase raffle tickets by contacting Shelley Eades at 937-826-1039 or eadess@mcburg.org or Robin Pond at 614-580-0018. The drawing will be held at the July 9 Dairy Council meeting. Camper site raffle tickets are one for $10 or three for $25; parking pass raffle tickets are three for $5.

Submitted by the Champaign County Dairy Council.

