Over-the-air channels changing their frequencies

According to Steve Gardner of the National Association of Broadcasters, nearly 1,000 television stations nationally will change frequencies over the next two years.

WKOI (Trinity Broadcasting) was the first local station to change frequencies on June 7.

“This only affects people who watch TV over the air, but that is 77 million people across the U.S.,” said Gardner. “Increasingly, millennials are turning to over-the-air TV and many minority groups, rural viewers and seniors rely on over-the-air TV. After each station moves frequencies these people need to rescan their TVs. While it’s a simple process, for some people it could be a challenge.

“We’re trying to get the word out as much as possible because some of these people have limited ability to see our online resources at tvanswers.org,” he added. “As we get closer to the dates, the information will get more precise. (Stations) have to let viewers know 30 days in advance. At that time we’ll update our database with the exact day and time.”

Below is the frequency-change schedule for Dayton-area channels:

* Station: WBDT – CW Television Network 26

Market: Dayton, OH

This station will change frequencies by June 29, 2018 and you must rescan to continue watching it.

* Station: WDTN – NBC 2

Market: Dayton, OH

Rescan Day: October 18, 2019

* Station: WHIO-TV – CBS 7

Market: Dayton, OH

Timeframe: Phase 6: September 7, 2019 – October 18, 2019

* Station: WKEF – ABC 22

Market: Dayton, OH

Timeframe: Phase 6: September 7, 2019 – October 18, 2019

* Station: WKOI-TV – Trinity Broadcasting Network 43

Market: Dayton, OH

This channel has two rescan dates. The first rescan will take place by June 7, 2018. Stay tuned to this station for the second rescan date.

* Station: WPTD – Public Television 16

Market: Dayton, OH

* Station: WRGT-TV – FOX 45

Market: Dayton, OH

Timeframe: Phase 6: September 7, 2019 – October 18, 2019

Below is the frequency-change schedule for Columbus-area channels:

* Station: WCBZ – Accuweather 22

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 2: December 1, 2018 – April 12, 2019

* Station:WDEM-CD – Telemundo 17

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 2: December 1, 2018 – April 12, 2019

* Station: WOCB-CD – Religious 39

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 8: January 18, 2020 – March 13, 2020

* Station: WOSU-TV – Public Television 34

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 8: January 18, 2020 – March 13, 2020

* Station: WOUB-TV – Public Television 20

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 2: December 1, 2018 – April 12, 2019

* Station: WOUC-TV – Public Television 44

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 2: December 1, 2018 – April 12, 2019

* Station: WSFJ-TV – Trinity Broadcasting Network 51

Market: Columbus, OH

Rescan Day: April 10, 2018

* Station: WSYX – ABC 6

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 8: January 18, 2020 – March 13, 2020

* Station: WTTE – FOX 28

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 2: December 1, 2018 – April 12, 2019

* Station: WWHO – CW Television Network 53

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 8: January 18, 2020 – March 13, 2020

* Station: WXCB-CD – Religious 42

Market: Columbus, OH

Timeframe: Phase 8: January 18, 2020 – March 13, 2020