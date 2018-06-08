At the May 29 meeting of the Pens, Pans, & Needles 4-H Club we discussed different forms and applications that need to be submitted if members are interested in upcoming events in the 4-H community. They are as follows: Camp Clifton, Goat and Pig scramble, Rabbit Quiz Bowl, 4-H Day Camp and the 4-H Speaking Contest. We will be collecting 4-H Button Day donations on May 9 in front of Village Pharmacy and The Hive. Our final topic of discussion was talking about potential service projects like working at Vancrest Health Care Facility, helping at the fairgrounds or the food pantry.

News Reporter

Libby Scheiderer

