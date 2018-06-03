Cedar Bog opens new boardwalk

Cedar Bog Association President Randy Rodgers (left) and Burt Logan cut the ribbon to dedicate the refurbished boardwalk at Cedar Bog on Saturday morning as supporters of the bog surround them. Logan is the executive director of the Ohio History Connection. Cedar Bog is a state historical site.

Cedar Bog Association President Randy Rodgers presents Bob Glotzhober (right) with an honorary life membership for his contributions to Cedar Bog. The presentation took place on Saturday morning when the refurbished boardwalk was dedicated.

The refurbished boardwalk at Cedar Bog awaits its visitors.