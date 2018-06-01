Nurse practitioner participates in leadership program

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that the Duke – Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership Program selected advanced nurse practitioner Laura Willis, APRN-CNP as one of 45 fellows for this year’s program. The program provides leadership development for advanced practice nurses.

This one-year experience is a partnership of Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University School of Nursing and Johnson & Johnson. Fellows participate in three leadership retreats throughout the program year as well as in distance-based learning activities and a transformative health leadership project.

The program provides fellows with leadership and management skills to address effectively the needs of their communities – particularly the under-served — and to become change agents within their practice settings and in the evolving health care environment.

“Nurse practitioners play an integral role in keeping our patients and communities healthy,” said Matt Caldwell, senior vice president and CEO, Mercy Health – Springfield. “Laura’s placement in the Nurse Leadership Program is wonderful recognition for her accomplishments and promise.”

“It is an honor to enter this education opportunity with a distinguished group of clinicians,” said Willis. “I’m thankful for the support I’ve received from Mercy Health and I look forward to sharing the experiences and learning tools with my colleagues at Mercy Health – Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics to make impactful changes for our patients and community.”

To learn more about the program, visit https://duke-jjnurseleadership.duhs.duke.edu/.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.