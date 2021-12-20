CCHS hosts Christmas festivities

The Champaign County Historical Society, with the generous support of Farmers and Merchants State Bank, recently hosted a Christmas gathering for their membership. Visiting with friends, enjoying the sounds of the holiday, and dining on a delicious meal was the recipe for a perfect evening.

The meal, prepared by Amy Forrest of In Good Taste Catering, was served by members of Girl Scout Troops #32191 and #32046 which offered that “extra touch” allowing everyone to relax and enjoy the evening. CCHS President Greg Harvey welcomed everyone, Dan Walter offered the invocation, and Ken Wright, CCHS treasurer, shared the news of a matching construction grant awarded to the Historical Society.

Additional information about the grant and the new addition will be presented at the annual meeting on Jan. 23, 2022. The evening concluded with an assortment of desserts.

Photo by Bob Ogden