Looking Back: Brush Lake

This is a 1909 photo (#A416) of the Brush Lake railroad tower. Unfortunately, the Champaign County Historical Society does not have a photo of the Brush Lake Depot.

Brush Lake was the next stop on the Pennsylvania Railroad west of Fountain Park. At the turn of the century Brush Lake was a popular fishing/bathing and holiday resort site.

There was a hotel and cabins to accommodate vacationers; there was also an open-air dance pavilion. Brush Lake had a skating rink. The lake also served as a source of block ice which was shipped to market by rail.

Source: Railroad Heritage 1905 – 2005 The Champaign County Preservation Alliance

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

