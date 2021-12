5 generations of Wrights

The Wright family of Urbana is marking five generations. In front and center is the eldest member, Connie Rice, holding the youngest member, Roman Wright. Pictured from left, back row are Riley Wright (Danielle’s daughter), Danita Wright (Connie’s daughter), and Danielle Wright (Danita’s daughter). Roman Wright is Riley’s son.

The Wright family of Urbana is marking five generations. In front and center is the eldest member, Connie Rice, holding the youngest member, Roman Wright. Pictured from left, back row are Riley Wright (Danielle’s daughter), Danita Wright (Connie’s daughter), and Danielle Wright (Danita’s daughter). Roman Wright is Riley’s son. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_wright.jpg The Wright family of Urbana is marking five generations. In front and center is the eldest member, Connie Rice, holding the youngest member, Roman Wright. Pictured from left, back row are Riley Wright (Danielle’s daughter), Danita Wright (Connie’s daughter), and Danielle Wright (Danita’s daughter). Roman Wright is Riley’s son. Submitted photo