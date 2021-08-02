Durham, Prohaska to be honored

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club of Mechanicsburg will be honoring its 2021 Empowered Woman Award winners, Kathy Durham and Dr. Danielle Prohaska, on Monday, Sept. 27 at the Burnham House in Goshen Memorial Park starting at 6 p.m.

Both ladies have been a major force in the community and the school, especially in the needs during the past few years.

Each year since 2009 the club has honored our Empowered Woman recipients. Amy Forrest is catering the banquet.

To make a reservation or for more information, contact Pat McElroy (614-266-1510) or Rita Anderson (937-206-1363). Reservations are needed by Sept. 15.