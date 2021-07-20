Headlee marks 103rd birthday today

Dorothy Headlee, a resident at Vancrest of Urbana, is celebrating her 103rd birthday today.

Dorothy was born July 20, 1918 at the old Champaign County Hospital during World War I. Her mother passed away from the Spanish Flu when she was young. She had 10 siblings one of whom was a twin brother. Dorothy graduated from Westville High School in 1938.

In 1939 she married the love of her life Donald Headlee. They were married for 30 years. During those 30 years they had 6 children that included a set of twins. Dorothy has 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 28 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren. She has 2 nephews and 7 nieces who are still living. Dorothy never drove a car and never worked outside of the home. Dorothy was a homemaker who raised the children and took care of the house.

She was an active member of the Episcopal Church for 65 years. She was a Sunday school teacher at the church. She has always lived her life according to God’s word. Dorothy’s most loved pastime was swinging on her front porch swing. Dorothy’s words of wisdom are that no matter what happens in your life, always find something to be thankful for. Happy birthday Dorothy!

Dorothy Headlee turns 103 today. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_headlee.jpg Dorothy Headlee turns 103 today. Submitted photo

Information from Vancrest.

