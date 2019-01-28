Neer/Flanigan

Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Neer of Mutual announce the engagement of their daughter, Betsy Neer of Mutual, to Daniel Flanigan of Mutual.

The bride-elect graduated from Mechanicsburg High School and Clark State. She is employed by Marysville Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Her fiance is the son of Dawn Lininger of North Lewisburg and the late Daniel Flanigan. He graduated from Graham High School. He is employed by Heritage Cooperative, Thackery Branch.

The couple will be married June 1.