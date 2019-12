Luke Harrison Erwin

Luke Harrison Erwin was born Aug. 26, 2019, at 1:16 a.m. in Madison County Hospital to Heather Hurley Erwin and Alek D. Erwin. Maternal grandparents are Curt and Dawn Hurley of London. Paternal grandparents are Tony and Cindy (Allen) Erwin of South Vienna. Paternal great-grandparent is the late Shirley (Pence) Allen of St. Paris. Great-great-grandparents are Hal and Pat Pence, formerly of St. Paris.