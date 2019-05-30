Violet Elizabeth Priddy

Violet Elizabeth Priddy was born April 14, 2019, at 3:23 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Springfield Regional Medical Center to Sarah Miller Priddy and Arlos Priddy III. Maternal grandparents are Dale and Angie Miller of West Mansfield and Kendra Brown of Urbana. Maternal great-grandparents are Larry and Judy Hess of Troy, Charles and Cheryl Miller of Troy and Jim and the late Sandy Leas. Paternal grandparents are Arlos Jr. and Resa Priddy of Terre Haute and Regina and Leon Thrasher Jr. of Springfield. Paternal great-grandparents are Shirley and the late Arlos Priddy Sr. of Springfield, the late Carl and Evelyn Ratliff of Springfield, Joanna and Bill Rutt of Christiansburg and Norman and Susan Pence of St. Paris.