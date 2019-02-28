Thomas Robert Wellbaum

Thomas Robert Wellbaum was born Feb. 13, 2019, at 8:16 a.m. weighing 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 23.5 inches at Memorial Health of Marysville to Brooke (Tullis) and Matthew Wellbaum. Maternal grandparents are Tom and Noel Tullis of West Liberty. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Wayne and Virginia Tullis and the late Bill and Catherine Lingrell of Urbana. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Linda Wellbaum of Urbana. Paternal great-grandparents are Betty Wellbaum and the late Jim Wellbaum of Urbana and the late Joseph and Sue Adkins of Urbana.