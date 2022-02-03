Grahams celebrate 50th

Jack and Deborah Graham of North Lewisburg are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on February 4, 1972 in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church by Reverend Albert Bitters.

They are the parents of two sons, Adam (Jennifer) and Beau (Chelsea). They have five grandchildren, Melissa, Paige, Colton, Marianna and Micah.

Jack farms with his sons and Deborah is a homemaker. They enjoy traveling and spending time with their grandchildren.