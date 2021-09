James Erwin and Virginia Slone of Urbana celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today. They got married on this date in 1951 by the Reverend Stanley.

They have four children, Cynthia Sue (deceased,) Linda (John) Garvey, Vicky (Melvin) Shaffer and Ricky Slone. They have five amazing grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Both are retired from Pinkerton Security.

Mr. and Mrs. James Slone

Submitted story

Information from Anna Ganey

