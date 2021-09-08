McKellops to mark 50th

Mr. & Mrs. Melvin (Sandra Cantrell) McKellop will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary September 12. They were married on that date in Urbana at Grace Baptist Church by Reverend Ray Kaffenbarger. Mac is retired from Morgal Machine Tool Company, Springfield. Susie is retired from Midland Life Insurance, Columbus. More recently, together they owned Darby Lights Gift Shoppe in Mechanicsburg. The McKellops were blessed with a daughter, Pam (Brian) Judson, Mechanicsburg and a son, Shawn (Jeanette) McKellop, Springfield. They are grandparents to four, Seth (Brittney) Bostick, Mallory Kara, Alex Judson, Lillith McKellop and great granddaughter Rylee. The couple will celebrate with a cruise at a later date.

Mr. & Mrs. Melvin (Sandra Cantrell) McKellop https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_770BF97B-2EB2-4F0A-9E47-BBBB84AD5A7D.jpeg Mr. & Mrs. Melvin (Sandra Cantrell) McKellop Mr. & Mrs. Melvin (Sandra Cantrell) McKellop https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_CA9DE39D-50FE-4ECE-9AEE-5C88E01E69FD.jpeg Mr. & Mrs. Melvin (Sandra Cantrell) McKellop