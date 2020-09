Herb and Michelle Porter, lifetime residents of Urbana, are celebrating 55 years of marriage. They were married on Sept. 18, 1965, in their hometown.

Mr. Porter retired from International Harvester and CTS, and Mrs. Porter retired from CORSP (Head Start).

They have three adult children, Cortney J. Porter, Alexa Porter and Josh Porter. They also have three granddaughters.

They plan to celebrate in an undisclosed location in the fall.