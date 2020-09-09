Laws celebrate 65th

Glenn and Rita (Ketterer) Law, formerly of Urbana, were married Sept. 10, 1955, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Law is a retired construction manager (sales) and Mrs. Law is a retired bookkeeper.

Now living in Columbus, they are the parents of Vernon (Cindy) Law of Cincinnati, Eva (Dick) Nourse of Worthington Hills, Harold Law of Miami Beach, Florida, Curt (Marilyn) Law of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kathy (Brian) Hurd of Georgetown, Kentucky, Mary (Jay) Arnholt of Westerville and Angie (Nick) Harrigan of Urbana. They have 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

They plan a modest celebration at home.